Alida Louise Vanderwerff
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alida Louise Vanderwerff

Greenville - Alida Louise Vanderwerff passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Piedmont Center Rock Hill SC at the age of 78. Alida was born on January 12, 1942 in Reading, PA and lived with her family in Reading, PA, Buffalo, NY, Danville, VA, and Greenville, SC. In recent years, she was a resident of the Marett Blvd Community Residence Care Facility, a part of the MaxAbilities of York County.

Alida was the daughter of the late John William Vanderwerff and the late Elizabeth Wenger Vanderwerff. She is survived by siblings Wendy Underwood of Sarasota, FL, Denise Routson (Bill) of McDaniel, MD, Bill Vanderwerff (Irene) of the Villages, FL, Buzz Vanderwerff (Bet) of Greensboro, NC, Kathy Moca (Carlos) of Greenville, SC, and Renee Orren (Dennis) of Greenville, SC. She was predeceased by her brother Peter Vanderwerff. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

With her sparkling blue eyes, Alida connected immediately with everyone who met her, and she never forgot a new friend. She had a tender heart and a fiercely independent spirit.

The family would like to thank the staff at the MaxAbilities Group Home York County Board of Disability who cared for Alida with such love and compassion, as well as the staff at Camp Spearhead where Alida attended summer camp every year for over 40 years. Camp Spearhead was a very important part of Alida's life that she looked forward to all year, and she maintained lifelong friendships with the counselors and staff.

At the request of her family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alida's memory to Camp Spearhead,4806 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687. Friends are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolence messages by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved