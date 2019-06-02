Resources
Allan Carter Jenkins, Jr.

Greenville - Allan Carter Jenkins, Jr., died May 25, 2019, in Greenville, SC. He was born December 27, 1961 in Columbia, SC. He is the son of Allan Carter Jenkins, Sr., (Sylvia) and Mary Dean Souza, all of Greenville. He is the father of Caroline Adrian Jenkins and Michael Allan Carter Jenkins, both of Copenhagen, Denmark, where Allan lived for 27 years.

Allan was a storyteller, editor and business consultant. He was a cryptologic technician (CTO3) in the US Navy. He counted himself lucky that his work and friendships regularly took him into diners, along blue highways, foreign waterways and other unmapped pages.

Celebrations of life will be held later. He will be interred at Carter Cemetery, Blackwater, Scott County, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Greenville's OurWorldFestival.com.

A longer obituary will be published on Allan's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allanjenkins
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019
