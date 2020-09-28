1/1
Allen Jervey Inglesby
Greenville - Allen Jervey Inglesby, affectionately known as 'Big Al' or 'Pappy', 84, of Greenville, died after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with his wife, Carol by his side.

Born in Polk County, NC, he was a son of the late Thomas and Caroline Inglesby. Allen graduated from Clemson University in 1958. He was the CEO of I&M Industrials and participated in several charitable organizations and boards, two of which include SCTAC and Donaldson Fire Service Area. His passion for the outdoors was infectious and his great sense of humor and compassion will forever be missed. Above all else, he was devoted to his family who he shared with his loving wife, Carol, of 30 years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Amy (Ted) Hawke, and Molly Byington; two sons, Jervey (Amy) Inglesby, and Ronnie (Whitney) Pitts; and eight grandchildren.

Allen is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Inglesby.

A private graveside service will be held in Charleston, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, at 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or his lifelong Church, Christ Episcopal at 10 N Church St, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
