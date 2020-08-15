1/
Allison Christine "Allie" Long
Allison "Allie" Christine Long

- - Allison "Allie" Christine Long, 21, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Allie was born in Laurens to David Brian Long and Carri Lee Smith. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and loved her youth group. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her nieces and nephew, Paislee, Lily and Lee. She liked traveling to the beach and mountains and was a Tennessee Vols football fan.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her companion, Brandon Garrett; a son, Michael Clarence Long; two brothers, Zachary Moore and Jeff Long; a sister, Melinda Moore; paternal grandparents, Howard Long and Dorothy Croft; maternal grandmother, Linda Lester; a nephew, Lee Pittman; two nieces, Paislee Moore and Lily Pittman; step-father, Troy Smith and father's fiancé, Tammi Smith.

Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be 4pm Tuesday at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 18819, Atlanta, GA, 31126 or the Humane Society of your choice.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
