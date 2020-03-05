|
Alma Ree D. Melton
Piedmont, SC - Mrs. Alma Ree Dickey Melton, 87, wife of the late W.C. "Pee Wee" Melton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2020.
Born in Effingham County, GA, a daughter of the late Raleigh David Dickey, Sr. and the late Alma Scott Dickey, Mrs. Melton was a homemaker and a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church. With her outgoing personality, whether she was square dancing or playing bingo, she could always make people smile.
Surviving are a son, Joey Dale Melton (Monica) of Hickory Tavern; a daughter, Gail Melton Raines of Piedmont; six grandchildren, Chaunda, Rodney, Sean, Joshua, David and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Volt. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Melton was predeceased by a son, Donald Gary Melton; three brothers, Leroy, David and R.D.; and five sisters, Louise, Nora, Ella, Thelma and Cora.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Crosswell First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Monday at the church, prior to the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020