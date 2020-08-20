1/1
Almeda Jacks (Meda) Rogers
Almeda (Meda) Jacks Rogers

Clinton - Almeda (Meda) Jacks Rogers, 99, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Daughter of the late A.B. and Polly Jacks, she is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Philip Wiggins Rogers, son Phil Jr., brothers A.B. Jacks Jr., James Jacks and Ert Jacks and sister, Madge Robbins Waldrep. She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Virginia Rogers McMurray (John), Dr. Almeda Rogers Jacks (Putt) and son, Mr. Alex Rogers (Adair); six grandchildren: Dr. Jay McMurray (Marnie), Mrs. Heather McMurray Rogers (Scott), Mr. Philip McMurray (Kaysi), Mr. Dean Rogers (Chelsea), Mrs. Ali Rogers FauntLeRoy (Wills), Mr. Errett Jacks, and 10 great-grandchildren: Wiggins, Jennie Margaret and Davidson McMurray, Kaitlyn and Jason Rogers, Luke, Abby and Emily Gray McMurray, Everly Rogers and Noah FauntLeRoy.

A private celebration of her life will be held at Leesville Southern Methodist Church and she will be buried in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the scholarship that the Rogers family started for Phil Jr., in 1990. The scholarship is the Phil Rogers, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, in care of Don Adams, 2021 A.B. Jacks Rd. Clinton, SC 29325.

The full obituary may be read at www.grayfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
