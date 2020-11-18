1/
Althea Mildred Bishop
Tarpons Springs, FL - Althea Mildred Shanahan Bishop , age 97, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Tarpons Springs FL. She was born April 11, 1923 to Harold and Lottie Belle Shanahan in Riverhead NY. The family moved to Bridgehampton, NY where Althea grew up. She married her husband Richard D. Bishop of Southampton, NY in March 1944, who preceded he in death in April 2019. Althea loved people. She was always there with a kind word, a warm smile and a hug to encourage whoever she came in contact with. She was very active in every church that she belonged to. Her life was the perfect example of the Bible verse from Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgive one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Althea was survived by her two sons, Richard D Bishop II of Tarpon Springs, FL and William Bishop (Candance) of Woodstock, GA and two daughters Barbara Backus (Ray) of Palm Harbor FL and May Bishop of Bridgehampton, NY. And 6 grandchildren, Courtney Parent, Richard D Bishop III, David Backus, Timothy Backus, Anthony Kertatos, and Jesse Kertatos. Also 4 great grandchildren, Syniva, Nolan, Kyle, and Athena. There will be no service at this time. The family requests that memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PO Box 5044, Hagerstown, MD21741-2004.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
