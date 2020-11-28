Alton "Al" Cox
Easley - Alton "Al" Luke Cox, 74, beloved husband of Linda Orr Cox, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Born on February 23, 1946, in Union County, he was the youngest son of the late Rufus Clyde Cox, Sr. and Cullie Fontaine Black.
Al graduated from Woodruff High School in 1964 and was also a graduate of Clemson University in 1970 with a degree in Industrial Management. He was retired from his various business ventures.
Mr. Cox was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church and a former Deacon and member of Piedmont Presbyterian Church. He devoted his life to God and family.
In addition to his wife of 42 years, Al is survived by his adored daughter, Christian Michele Cox Prejean, and her husband, Saul David of Lafayette, Louisiana; his greatest joys, two grandsons, Knox Joseph Prejean and Johnson Rhodes Prejean; two sisters-in-law, Violet Cox and Susie Cox; a nephew, James Robert "Bobby" Cox; and two nieces, Terri Cox Shuler and Cullie Cox Raby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Rufus Clyde Cox, Jr. and James Michael "Mike" Cox; and a nephew, Rufus Clyde Cox, III.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 o'clock P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens with his burial to immediately follow.
Mr. Cox will lie in state from 12:00 o'clock P.M. until 4:00 o'clock P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown, located at 305 West Main Street, Easley, SC 29640.
His family wishes to extend their most sincere appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to the countless members of his medical team for their steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to his exceptional care during the final years of his life.
