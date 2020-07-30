1/1
Alvin Henry Donnan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Henry Donnan Jr.

- - Alvin Henry Donnan Jr. passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Greenville. He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of Alvin H.Donnan Sr. and Frances Jones Donnan. He graduated from Clinton High School and the University of SC in Columbia. He was an avid Gamecock fan.

He is survived by his wife Susan S. Donnan of Simpsonville and son Alvin Henry Donnan, lll "Trey" and wife ,Lainey and grandson Brock,of Boiling Springs, SC. Graveside Sevices were held on Thursday ,July 2, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetary in Clinton, SC.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Gray Funeral Home, Clinton, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved