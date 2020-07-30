Alvin Henry Donnan Jr.
- - Alvin Henry Donnan Jr. passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Greenville. He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of Alvin H.Donnan Sr. and Frances Jones Donnan. He graduated from Clinton High School and the University of SC in Columbia. He was an avid Gamecock fan.
He is survived by his wife Susan S. Donnan of Simpsonville and son Alvin Henry Donnan, lll "Trey" and wife ,Lainey and grandson Brock,of Boiling Springs, SC. Graveside Sevices were held on Thursday ,July 2, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetary in Clinton, SC.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Gray Funeral Home, Clinton, SC.