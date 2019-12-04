Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Easley, SC - Alvin Julius Mahaffey, 88, husband of Dorothy "Dot" Vaughn Mahaffey, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Earl Perry Mahaffey and the late Flora Painter Mahaffey, Mr. Mahaffey was a graduate of Welcome High School, retired from Liberty Life Insurance with thirty-one years of service and after retirement worked with his son, Bo, for twenty years. He was a servant of God and faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he served as deacon and church treasurer for forty-three years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of sixty-nine years, are his sons, Dale Mahaffey (Debbie), Dan Mahaffey, Bo Mahaffey (April), and Scott Mahaffey, all of Easley; a brother, James P. Mahaffey (Nora Dean) of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Norah Gunderson of Fountain Inn; three grandchildren, Danielle Mahaffey Graham (Lucas), Alexis Mahaffey and A.J. Mahaffey; numerous special nieces and nephews; and special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mahaffey was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Mahaffey; and a sister, Grace Walters.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. David Gallamore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family is at the residence.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
