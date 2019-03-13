|
Alvin McClain
Greer - Alvin Kennith McClain 69 of Greer, SC passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Greenville, SC the son of Thelma Brown McClain and the late James E McClain. He was a veteran of SC National Guard and worked at SC Steel. He is survived by three children whose mother is Bobby Mercer of Travelers Rest, SC; daughters Tabitha Lanning of Old Fort, NC and Michelle Russell of Easley, SC and son Alvin (Buddy) McClain of Marietta, SC; four grandchildren Summer, Shelby, Harley and Alexis; sister Teresa Wilson of Greenville, SC two brothers James McClain of Greer, SC and Timothy McClain of Wagoner, SC. Thanks to Homestead Hospice for their excellent care. Alvin was cremated at his request.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019