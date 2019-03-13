Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin McClain

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Alvin McClain Obituary
Alvin McClain

Greer - Alvin Kennith McClain 69 of Greer, SC passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Greenville, SC the son of Thelma Brown McClain and the late James E McClain. He was a veteran of SC National Guard and worked at SC Steel. He is survived by three children whose mother is Bobby Mercer of Travelers Rest, SC; daughters Tabitha Lanning of Old Fort, NC and Michelle Russell of Easley, SC and son Alvin (Buddy) McClain of Marietta, SC; four grandchildren Summer, Shelby, Harley and Alexis; sister Teresa Wilson of Greenville, SC two brothers James McClain of Greer, SC and Timothy McClain of Wagoner, SC. Thanks to Homestead Hospice for their excellent care. Alvin was cremated at his request.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.