Rev. Dr. Alvin T. Cooper, Sr.
Greenville - Rev. Dr. Alvin T. Cooper, Sr., 79, husband of Mary Dell McCants Cooper, of Greenville, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Georgetown County, he was the son of the late Marvin Thomas "Tom" and Beatrice Johnson Cooper.
Rev. Cooper served in the United States Army. He was pastor at Rutherford Road Baptist Church for 15 years and taught at Holmes Bible College for eight years. Rev. Cooper was a member of Trinity Way Baptist Church.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Alvin T. Cooper, Jr. (Becky) of Augusta, GA; a daughter, Marcia Woods (Adam) of Greenville; ten grandchildren, Jason T. Lofink, Jamie Workman, Amanda Plumley, Corey Alexander, Grayson Woods, Jessica Garrick, Sam Cooper, Tom Cooper, David Dodge, and Amanda Weber; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Pope (Rupert) of Georgetown.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Cooper was preceded in death by a daughter, Gwendolyn Alexander.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Way Baptist Church Building Fund, 4113 Old Buncombe Rd., Greenville, SC 29617.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019