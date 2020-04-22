Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Greenville - Mr. Alvin Thomas "Skeeter" McKinney, 80, of Greenville, passed on Friday April 17, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Adger and Nezzie Jones McKinney.

Surviving: two daughters, Pamela (Ricky) Young and Kimberly Walker, both of Greenville, SC; one son, Alan (Yovanda) McKinney of Greenville, SC; four sisters, Alma Hawkins of New York, Evelyn Heard of Texas, Helen Brock and Lillian Sullivan, both of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Friday, April 24, 2020, 1:00pm at Union Baptist Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
