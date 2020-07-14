Alvra Arrena Embiscuso
Greenville - Alvra Arrena Embiscuso, 79, wife of Louis Embiscuso, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Grace Manley Bishop.
Mrs. Embiscuso was a member of Second Baptist Church, Camperdown Way and she retired as a Sales Associate from Sears.
She is survived by daughter, Alicia Aloia and her husband, William; son, Brian Smith and his wife, Kaye; step-daughters, Cheryl Davis and her husband, Dariel and Susan Williams and her husband, James; sister, Dorothy Buck and her husband, Donald; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two nephews; and numerous special cousins.
Mrs. Embiscuso will lie in state on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, officiated by Rev. Fred Finch and Rev. Joe Rollins. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
The family would like to thank the Interim Caregivers for taking care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camperdown Mill Historic Society, 57 Wedgewood Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, Attention-Beth Gates.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.