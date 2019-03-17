Alwin G. Pittman



Greenville - Alwin Glenn Pittman, 70, of Greenville, SC, husband of Dorothy Hicks Pittman, passed from this life on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a short illness that began with pneumonia.



Born on January 20, 1949, he was the second son of the late Dora Lee Addis and Leroy Pittman, Jr.



Al graduated from Kubasaki High, Okinawa, where his father served in the United States Air Force. He earned a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology from Central Missouri State College, certification in secondary education from Furman University, and a Master's degree in Industrial Education from Clemson University. Al taught in Cherokee, Greenville, and Laurens County public schools.



Al passionately believed in the importance of vocational education in public schools and worked to recruit students to those programs. He especially enjoyed any endeavor in which he could use both his mind and hands together. His hobbies included auto mechanics, woodworking, gardening, and restoring his old home. He was especially fond of his dachshunds, Bonnie, who sat on his lap to get sardines, and Steppenwolf, the runt of the litter, who was "born to be wild". Al's favorite travel destination was Scotland.



In addition to his loving wife, Al is survived by his brother, Donny Ray Pittman (Nancy) of Chapin, SC; nieces and nephews, Leroy J. Pittman, IV (Leasa) of Indian Trail, NC, W. Robert Pittman (Crystal) of Monroe, NC, Kendal K. Pittman (Heather) of Rock Hill, SC, Jennifer Pittman Knight (Brian) of Johns Creek, GA, Jason A. Pittman (Hannah) of Chapin, SC, Sarah Pittman Fox (Andrew) of Teaticket, MA, and Christopher Hicks (Sarah) of Williamston, SC; special friends, Pat Armstrong of Windsor, MO, R. Stephen Crapps of Charlotte, NC, and Billy Williams of Greer, SC; and special Waffle House buddies, Ray, Ed, Bobby, and Lee.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Pittman, III.



The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The family will receive friends in the Truluck Room of the church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Graceland Cemetery, West, 4814 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Work Ethic Scholarship Program at MikeRoweWORKS Foundation by visiting online at www.mikeroweworks.org.



The family expresses gratitude to all who prayed and offered assistance during his illness.