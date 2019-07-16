Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mauldin, SC
Simpsonville - Alwine Katharina Belcher, 65, of Simpsonville, passed away Saturday, 6 July 2019. Born in Raunheim, Germany, she was an accountant and active in her local church.

She is survived by her parents, Albert Kleemann and Kathi Kleemann of Simpsonville; her son Albert Ryan Belcher of Atlanta; daughter Erin Elizabeth Belcher and her husband, Wil Sowell, of Charleston.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, 27 July 2019 at 10am at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mauldin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice of the Upstate.
Published in The Greenville News on July 16, 2019
