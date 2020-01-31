Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Amy Brooks Wyman

Amy Brooks Wyman Obituary
Amy Brooks Wyman

Anderson - Amy Brooks Wyman, 61, passed away surrounded by her loving family Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Born in Raleigh, NC, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, James "Jim" Wyman; daughters, Allison Wyman and Andrea Wyman; son, Austin Wyman and his wife, Brooke; grandson, Jasen Wyman; brothers, Tommy Brooks and Lee Brooks; and other family members, Bettie Ballard, Betty Solesbee, Ginger, David, and Megan Stone, Rusty and Jessica Brooks, and Josh Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her father Tommy Brooks, Sr.

Amy was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. She loved her family, cooking and entertaining, tailgating and lake time.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 01, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
