Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Andrew Charles Pacewic


1936 - 2019
Andrew Charles Pacewic
Andrew Charles Pacewic

Greenville - Andrew Charles Pacewic, 83, husband of Veronica M. Pacewic, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Remembrance Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greenville or St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund.

For full obituary and condolences, please visit thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 27, 2019
