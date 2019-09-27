|
|
Andrew Charles Pacewic
Greenville - Andrew Charles Pacewic, 83, husband of Veronica M. Pacewic, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 6:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Remembrance Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greenville or St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund.
For full obituary and condolences, please visit thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 27, 2019