Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Andrew "Gene" Robinson Obituary
Andrew "Gene" Robinson

Greenville - Andrew "Gene" Robinson, 72, of Greenville, died Monday, February 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Dewey and Ruth Brown Robinson.

Gene served in the United States Marine Corps and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by three sons, Scott Robinson, Chad Matheny, and Michael Robinson; four grandchildren, McKinnon, Christopher, Jake, and McKenzie; two sisters, Betty Whittaker and Judy Kicklighter; and a brother, Bill Robinson.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Ronald Robinson.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 20, 2019
