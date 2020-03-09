|
Angela Blackston Hamilton
Seneca - Angela Blackston Hamilton, 81, of 702 Quincy Road in Seneca passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, March 6, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10 beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home - Keowee Funeral Services in Seneca, SC. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 2:00 P.M. at Trinity Baptist Church in Seneca, SC, with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Trinity Baptist Church, 504 South Oak St., Seneca, SC 29678 or to the Melanoma Research Alliance, 730 15th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005.
Angela was born in Seneca, SC, and was the daughter of the late Reverend Eddie Devoe and Ruby Dyar Blackston. She lived a beautiful and prosperous life filled with lots of love and laughter in
Seneca. Angela was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, a member of the Seneca Woman's Club, and a member of the Seneca Garden Club. She was a long-time member of the Trinity Baptist Church Choir which was always near and dear to her heart. Angela retired from a fulfilling career in education with the School District of Oconee County. She was devoted to teaching students about the Constitution of the United States, as well as Law Related Education. During her career, she served as a Social Studies and English teacher at Westminster High School, Seneca Junior High and Seneca Middle School, and Seneca Senior High School. Her favorite pastimes during her retirement years were traveling and visiting with her beloved family, and especially attending any and all events featuring her four adored grandchildren, whom they affectionately called "Dan." If friends dropped by her home during the evening hours, they typically found Angela working on a crossword puzzle, taking in her favorite show Jeopardy, and enjoying a quick snack of popcorn. She enjoyed all of these things dearly, but it was the company of her soulmate and love of her life, Harry, that brought her the greatest joy.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 58 years, Harry Ross Hamilton of the home; daughters, Felicia Hamilton LeRoy (Al) of Seneca, SC; Letitia Hamilton Verdin (Chuck) of Greenville, SC; and Blythe Blackston Hamilton of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Anne-Hamilton LeRoy, Zachary Charles Verdin, Elias Smith Verdin, and Madelyn Letitia LeRoy; and two brothers, Dr. Ronald Dwain Blackston of Atlanta, GA and Ewing Devoe Blackston of Seneca, SC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James "Pete" Olin Blackston(Margaret) of Springfield, VA.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting https://www.brownoglesbyfuneralhome.com/.
Keowee Funeral Services, formerly known as Brown-Oglesby Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020