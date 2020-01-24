Services
Angela Marie "Angie" Grice

Angela "Angie" Marie Grice

Simpsonville - Angela "Angie" Marie Grice, age 52 passed away on Thursday - January 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born on August 04, 1967 in Greenville to the parents of Henry and Cam Rogers Grice.

Angie was a Physical Therapy Assistant with St. Francis Hospital. She was a member of Simpsonville First Baptist Church, an Avid Clemson fan, enjoyed reading and working puzzles and loved her Bible Study Groups.

In addition to her parents she is survived by a sister, Karen Grice and special friends, Erick Brown, John Drake, Brenda Gillespie, Connie Weninger, Linda VanderBroek, Angela Duncan, along with many, many other friends and special co-workers.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Simpsonville First Baptist Church from 2:00 until 3:30 PM prior to the Funeral Service at 3:30 PM, officiated by Dr. Stephen Clyborne and Rev. Dan Taylor.

Interment will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Park, Travelers Rest, SC

Since Angie was an avid Clemson fan everyone is asked to wear their favorite Clemson attire.

Her family and friends want to express their grateful thanks to the staff on the 5th Floor at Saint Francis Downtown and Dr. Fahd Quddus at St. Francis Cancer Center.

wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
