Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Overbrook Baptist Church
Angela Norris Taber


Angela Norris Taber Obituary
Angela Norris Taber

Greenville - Angela Norris Taber, 52, wife of Andrew Patton "Pat" Taber, of Greenville, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Roland Blair and Kathryn Gayle Cochrane Norris.

Angela was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her twin boys, Samuel Patton Blair Taber and Andrew William David Taber; son, Justin Melton of Charlotte, NC; sister, Denise Hughes of Raleigh, NC; and two brothers, Rusty Norris of Wake Forest, NC and Dave Norris of Charlotte, NC.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Overbrook Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Wells Fargo, payable to the "Taber Twins College Fund", Memorial Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 25, 2019
