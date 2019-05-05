Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Roads Baptist Church
160 Cross Roads Church Road
Easley, SC
Anita J. McCall


1944 - 2019
Anita J. McCall Obituary
Anita J. McCall

Easley - Anita Jones McCall, 74, passed away Friday, May 3 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Doc and Beatrice Jones. Anita was a graduate of Parker High School. She retired from Greenville County Schools and was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Marion Thomas McCall and her siblings, Ray Jones and Nettie Mae Jones.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Valerie McCall, of Easley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and David Miller, of Suwanee, GA, Michaela and Brian Mullins, of Easley and Sherri and Brad Windsor, of Taylors; her sisters, Shirley Hart, Elaine Cunningham and Diane McCurley; fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 11:00 am at Cross Road Baptist Church. Private burial will take place at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Robinson Funeral Home- Powdersville Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 160 Cross Roads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
