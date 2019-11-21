Services
Anita June Dillard Miller Obituary
Anita June Dillard Miller, 77, husband of Ronald Miller, Sr. for 57 years, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Mrs. Miller was born in Central to the late Roy Arnold Dillard and Lucile Fowler Dillard. She was a member of Five Forks Baptist Church and an associate member of First United Methodist Church. She loved music and played the organ and piano.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Rusty Miller (Tina); three grandchildren, Alysa Miller, Mason Miller and Maria Miller; three great-grandchildren, Jonah Cooley, Jack Cooley and Isaac Brewington; and a sister, Carolyn Arnold. She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Aitken and two brothers-in-law, Dr. Jim Aitken and Rev. Tom Arnold.

A private family service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First United Methodist Church, 244 W Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360; Five Forks Baptist Church, 12 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or to Martha Franks Retirement Center, 1 Martha Franks Dr, Laurens, SC 29360.

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
