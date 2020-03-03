|
Anita Payne Hudson
Belton - Anita Payne Hudson, 67, of Belton SC went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 29, 2020 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Anita was born in Albuquerque, NM to James Ervin(Bud) Payne and Mary Kathleen (Kat) Payne on March 8, 1952.
She grew up in Greenville and graduated from Wade Hampton High School. She then attended USC Upstate and Clemson University. Anita served in many different roles within the Greenville County School district throughout her career and retired in 2011 as an administrative assistant in the operations department.
Anita Loved spending time with her family. Aside from being a loving and caring mother and grandmother she and her late husband, Tom, were avid hunters and fishermen, enjoyed gardening and just being outdoors in the woods or on the lake together.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hudson, Son Sean Hudson, one grandson, Mason Crawford and sisters, Donna Smathers(Kenn) of Kennesaw GA and Susan Reeves(Shannon) of Austin, TX. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Hudson, of 38 years.
The family would like to especially thank all caregivers and everyone that has been part of Anita's care team. Interim Healthcare (Home Health) Rhonda Hipps a very close family friend has been a blessing. Amanda Newman (Nurse Practitioner) from Providence Care made house calls. Always Best Care senior services for their help in her last few weeks. Trudy Compton from(ABC) for being so warm, gentle, very compassionate and professional.
A gathering to honor Nita's life will take place at her home in Belton on Sunday March 8th at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2020