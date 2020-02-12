|
Ann B. Armstrong
Greer - Ann B. Armstrong, age 55, of Greer, SC, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on February 7, 2020, in Greenville, SC.
Visitation will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Greenville, SC from 10:00 am to 11:45 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 12 noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Mackey at Century Drive.
Ann was born in Kingstree, SC to Dwight Boatwright and Carole Hill Huffman on January 3, 1965. She graduated high school from Williamsburg Academy and earned her Bachelor's in Accounting from Clemson University in 1989. She then married William Ronald Armstrong on June 10, 1989 in Kingstree, SC. She worked as an attendance clerk at Mitchell Road Elementary from 2007 to 2015, and as a secretary at Buena Vista Elementary from 2015 to 2018. She was an active member of the Good News Class at Aldersgate UMC, and received a commendation of excellence from Greenville County Schools.
Ann is preceded in death by her father, her father-in-law, Lon Armstrong, and her step-father Jack Huffman.
Ann is survived by her husband; two daughters Katherine and Abigail Armstrong; mother; brother Jim Boatwright; mother-in-law Dennis Armstrong; and her in-laws Russell and Michelle Armstrong, Peter and Amanda Schramka, and Melinda Armstrong and families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , Aldersgate UMC, or your . The family of Ann wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Stephen Dyar and the oncology staff at the St. Francis Cancer Center.
