Ann Broome Obituary
Greenville - Ann Broome, 80, of Greenville, passed away peacefully in her home on July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Broome, and son, James "Jimmy" Broome. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Broome of Denver, Colorado.

Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Ada Ruth Logwood. She graduated from the University of South Carolina and went on to be a Delta Airlines stewardess and school teacher. She and her husband moved to Greenville in 1967. Ann was a homemaker for 21 years while raising her children. She then worked for the South Carolina Department of Social Services as a specialist in Child Protective Services for 16 years.

She requested cremation and a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, First Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
