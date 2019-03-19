Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Greer
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Ann C. Alverson

Greer - Marion Ann Crouch Alverson, 81, widow of Dr. W. E. (Bill) Alverson, passed away on March 17, 2019 at her home.

A native of Orangeburg County, daughter of the late Roy Winn and Marion Inez Byrd Crouch, she was a retired registered nurse and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer.

Surviving are one daughter, Bonne Lethco (Dr. Keith) of Greenwood; one son, Les Alverson of Greer; one sister, Blanche (Winkie) Atkinson of Blairsville, Ga and two grandchildren, Annalee Lethco and Melissa Lethco.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Greer conducted by Dr. Brandi Casto-Waters and Whitney Moss. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greer, 100 School Street, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 19, 2019
