Ann Campbell
Greer - Mary Ann Few Campbell, 77, passed away August 23, 2019.
A native of Greer, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Harold and Ethel Buchanan Few, a retired employee of Loomis and member of Fews Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Tanya Britt of Myrtle Beach and Teresa Wade (Randy) of Greer and two grandchildren, Cheyenne Wade and Ryan Wade.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Barbara Faye Humphries.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fews Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Teresa Wade.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 25, 2019