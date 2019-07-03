Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Resources
Ann Foxx


1934 - 2019
Ann Foxx Obituary
Ann Foxx

Piedmont - Catherine Ann Williams Foxx, 84, wife of the late Furman Glenn Foxx, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Ruben Albert Williams, Sr. and Beulah Mae Emery Williams. She retired from Union Carbide and was a member of First Baptist Church of Piedmont.

She is survived by granddaughter, Lauren McAbee of Cowpens; and sisters, Gail Alberson of Belton, Louise Orvin of Gaston and Dot Frizzell of Perkingtonville, OH.

She was predeceased by daughter, Debra Maxon.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Friday, July 5, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019
