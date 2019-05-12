Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
1300 Anderson Drive
Williamston, SC
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
1300 Anderson Drive
Williamston, SC
Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Pelzer - Martha Ann Gilstrap Kearney, 71, wife of Charles Wallace "Chuck" Kearney, Jr., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Born in Asheville, NC, she was a daughter of the late John Gilstrap and Arsula Mullikin Gilstrap Coggins. A 1966 graduate of Greer High School, Mrs. Kearney retired as the office manager for Dr. Richard Jacques. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Charles Edward Kearney of Jackson, GA, Brent Kearney of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Angela Rodgers of Greenville; sisters, Linda Smith of Anderson, Jane Scoggin of Boiling Springs; brothers, Johnny Gilstrap of Cedar Hill, TN, Brad Gilstrap of Blue Ridge; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be Friday, May 17 at 3:00 p.m. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1300 Anderson Drive, Williamston, SC 29697.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
