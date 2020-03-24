|
|
Ann L Fortin
Greenville - Ann (Burns) Fortin, formerly of Norton, MA, and beloved wife of 58 years of Henry Fortin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2020 at the Health Care Center of Rolling Green Village in Greenville, South Carolina.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of Annie and Bernard Burns. Ann (Burns) married Henry Fortin in April 1951 and moved to Norton, MA in 1955. Ann was retired from Fernandes Warehouse in Norton. In 2007, Ann and Henry relocated from Norton to Greenville, South Carolina to be near their daughter. Henry passed away in 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna (Fortin) Sittig and her husband Richard of Greer, SC, And Sandra (Fortin) Truslow and her husband, Chris of Standish, ME, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
In Greenville, Ann enjoyed line dancing, and water aerobics at Rolling Green. She also enjoyed keeping up with her daughters and families and getting together with her friends for lunch. She attended St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Simpsonville.
Predeceased were two brothers.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Simpsonville, SC at a later date after the threat of the Corona Virus is passed.
Cards of condolence may be sent to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sittig, 5 Shadetree Court, Greer, SC, 29651, no flowers please.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Greenville, SC, 864-232-6706.; online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020