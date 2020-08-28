Ann Leonhirth Huffman



Summerville - Ann Leonhirth Huffman, age 93, from Greenville and recently Summerville, SC peacefully entered eternal rest Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 with her family beside her.



Born in Sumter, SC on April 28, 1927, Ann was the daughter of Anna Jennings Leonhirth and Luther Junuis Leonhirth. She attended Edmunds High School, Coker College, and USC. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Harold Lee Huffman.



Ann taught kindergarten and Sunday School at St Michael Lutheran. She worked for Norwich Pharmaceuticals, and retired with Proctor and Gamble. Ann and Harold enjoyed traveling to gardens throughout the world. During retirement, Ann volunteered with Easter Seals and Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Ann enjoyed gardening, met amazing friends while becoming a master gardener and continued traveling. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and hostess, she never tired of learning. She hosted folks from out of town while having a loved one in Greenville's nearby hospital. She never let anyone leave without a loaf of her homemade sour dough bread or cinnamon rolls. Ann loved hosting bridge, knitting groups, and church circles. Her home garden was enjoyed by many and she shared seeds and plants with friends and family. She prided herself on her English boxwoods that she grew from a cutting she procured while in England.



In 2015, Ann moved to Summerville to be with her daughter and son in law. Soon she moved to The Village of Summerville where she was cared for and loved by the staff and residents. Lutheran Hospice, also, took exceptional care and attention to all her needs and her family is forever grateful.



Ann is survived by her daughter, Becky Wylie(Pat) Summerville, SC, her son Charles(Donna) Huffman, and her daughters in law, Cindy Huffman, and Susan Huffman, all of Greenville. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Patrick Wylie of Charlotte, NC and Caroline Wylie Merriman(Preston) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and her great grandchildren Wil Wylie and Kate and Pres Merriman.



Ann was predeceased by her two brothers, her husband in 1998, and her oldest son, Harry in 2012. She was a gracious, humble servant, and will be missed. RIP sweet Momma.



A private family service will be held at St Michael and interment at Woodlawn Memorial Garden.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Michael Lutheran Church 2619 Augusta St Greenville, SC 29605 or Lutheran Hospice 1885 Rifle Range Rd, Ste 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.









