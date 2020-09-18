Ann Marie Phillips Spruell
Johns Creek, GA - It's said that it takes a big heart to teach little minds, so it's no surprise that Ann Spruell was a kindergarten teacher for decades. Her big-hearted dedication to her students changed the life of every child that she ever taught. And, as grownups, many of her former students would seek her out just to give her a big hug and thank her for all that she meant to them. As their teacher, Ann made sure that when a child left her classroom at the end of the year, they felt great about themselves and they knew they were loved. She made the world a better place, one child at a time. A big heart, indeed.
It also takes a big heart to be a part of the Mercy Team from Taylors First Baptist Church. Ann visited shut-ins and often took them to their doctor's appointments. And she used her writing talents to send them all cards regularly. She always found a way to brighten their day.
And it is truly beautiful that Ann's big heart was stolen by a sweet young man from Fountain Inn, SC in the 1950's. Legend has it that she pulled into a gas station and the handsome but shy attendant working there was afraid to ask her out. A dare from a co-worker encouraged Clayton Spruell to do it anyway.
Clayton asked. She said "yes".
And they were married for almost 53 years.
Ann Marie Phillips was born in Greenwood, SC on January 29, 1933. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Greenville, SC. After graduating from Greenville High School, Ann attended Furman University and got her degree in Secretarial Science with a minor in Spanish. During her time at Furman, she was active in student government and loved going to the football games at Sirrine Stadium.
Her big heart, sweet laugh and beautiful smile threw a big light into a multitude of lives. She left the world with a legacy of compassion, understanding, warm hugs and a sweetness that we all needed so badly. She was a woman of great faith and she will be missed terribly. But her presence and the change she left behind will, no doubt, inspire all those that loved her and were lucky enough to know her.
Bye, Nana. Give Papa a big hug for us. We have no doubt that he is waiting there for you with his arms open wide. We love you so much.
Ann Spruell is survived by her brother Bill Phillips and his wife Janne. She is also survived by her children Elaine Spruell Vest, Luanne Spruell and Jim Spruell. She is survived by their spouses Joey Vest and Gloria Davis Spruell. And by her grandchildren Grace Vest, Anna Vest, Dakota Spruell and Savannah Spruell.
A Memorial Service for Ann will be held on Monday September 21, 2020 at 12:00pm at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.
Condolences can be made to the Spruell family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
.