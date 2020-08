Ann Puskas

Ann PuskasTaylors - Ann Clare Newman Puskas, 87, widow of Michael Joseph Puskas, passed away August 10, 2020.A native of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Alex Burlwell and Elizabeth Criner Newman, she was a retired nurse, an ordained minister, an artist and a former 4H leader. She earned a Master's degree in Divinity.Surviving are four sons, Mike Puskas, Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew Puskas, Edward Puskas and David Puskas of Taylors; three daughters, Francine Newman of Greer, Cecilia Hess of Wilson, North Carolina and Mary Beth McWhorter of Greenville; a brother, Frances John Newman of Texas; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary (limited to 50 people), conducted by Rev. Caleb Fordham.The family request that social distancing be observed and that all attendees wear a mask.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com