Ann Puskas
Ann Puskas

Taylors - Ann Clare Newman Puskas, 87, widow of Michael Joseph Puskas, passed away August 10, 2020.

A native of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Alex Burlwell and Elizabeth Criner Newman, she was a retired nurse, an ordained minister, an artist and a former 4H leader. She earned a Master's degree in Divinity.

Surviving are four sons, Mike Puskas, Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew Puskas, Edward Puskas and David Puskas of Taylors; three daughters, Francine Newman of Greer, Cecilia Hess of Wilson, North Carolina and Mary Beth McWhorter of Greenville; a brother, Frances John Newman of Texas; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary (limited to 50 people), conducted by Rev. Caleb Fordham.

The family request that social distancing be observed and that all attendees wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
