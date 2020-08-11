Ann Puskas
Taylors - Ann Clare Newman Puskas, 87, widow of Michael Joseph Puskas, passed away August 10, 2020.
A native of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Alex Burlwell and Elizabeth Criner Newman, she was a retired nurse, an ordained minister, an artist and a former 4H leader. She earned a Master's degree in Divinity.
Surviving are four sons, Mike Puskas, Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, Matthew Puskas, Edward Puskas and David Puskas of Taylors; three daughters, Francine Newman of Greer, Cecilia Hess of Wilson, North Carolina and Mary Beth McWhorter of Greenville; a brother, Frances John Newman of Texas; fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary (limited to 50 people), conducted by Rev. Caleb Fordham.
The family request that social distancing be observed and that all attendees wear a mask.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com