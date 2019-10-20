Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Ann Stephens Obituary
Ann Stephens

Greenville - Annie Mae Nichols Stephens, 92, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Olind Nichols and Carrie Mae Watkins Nichols Mullen.

Ann was a member of First Baptist Church Greenville.

She was the Valedictorian of Berea High School and played basketball for the high school team.

Ann was an avid golfer for over forty years. A member of the Greenville Country Club, she was the 1978 Ladies Senior Club Champion. She enjoyed playing bridge, mah jongg and hand n foot with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Mike Stephens and his wife Carol of Greenville, Judy Shaffer of Hilton Head, and Beth Phillips and her husband Rick of Greenville. Ann was affectionately known as "Gee" to her grandchildren; Corey Horin, Jay Stephens, Katy Lee, Beth Wirchball and Caroline Carter; and great grandchildren, Charlotte, Anna, Jack and Sam; Lucy and Beau; Poppy; Maggie and Tucker; Jackson and Cate.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Bebber, Frances Cole, and Norma Snipes and a brother, James "Bud" Nichols.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
