|
|
Ann Stepp
Travelers Rest, SC - Tallulah Ann Powell Stepp, 85, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Calvin Powell, Sr. and Ethel Theola Jenkins Powell. Mrs. Stepp was retired from H&R Block after 20 plus years and she was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, James Truman Stepp; four children, Deborah Stepp Henry (Mike), Cheryl Stepp Smith, James R. Stepp (Sheila) and Lynn Stepp Stewart (Leonard); one brother, William Powell (Pat); 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning at Clearview Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday evening at The Howze Mortuary.
The family will be at the home.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 974, Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019