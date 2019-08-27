Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Clearview Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Stepp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Stepp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Stepp Obituary
Ann Stepp

Travelers Rest, SC - Tallulah Ann Powell Stepp, 85, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Calvin Powell, Sr. and Ethel Theola Jenkins Powell. Mrs. Stepp was retired from H&R Block after 20 plus years and she was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 69 years, James Truman Stepp; four children, Deborah Stepp Henry (Mike), Cheryl Stepp Smith, James R. Stepp (Sheila) and Lynn Stepp Stewart (Leonard); one brother, William Powell (Pat); 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning at Clearview Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Tuesday evening at The Howze Mortuary.

The family will be at the home.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Clearview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 974, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now