Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Southeast, SC
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Simpsonville United Methodist Church
Simpsonville - Ann Pikus Stuck, 56, wife of Douglas W. Stuck, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of Edith Pfeiffer Pikus and the late Victor Gilbert Pikus.

Ann was a nursing instructor at Greenville Technical College and a member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church.

Ann had a love of learning and passed it along to everyone in her life. She had a passion for traveling from Istanbul and Munich all the way to the coast of California. Ann had a beautiful way of making everyone feel welcome and loved in her life. She fought a brave fight since 2014 and handled it with grace and even more humor. Ann was an incredible person who is missed and loved by all.

In addition to her husband of 34 years, she is survived by a daughter, Anna Stuck of Charlotte; and a son, Taylor Stuck, of Greenville.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th at Simpsonville United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Greenville County , 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019
