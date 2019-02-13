Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Ann Critser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Townville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Townville Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Critser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Whitfield Critser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Whitfield Critser Obituary
Ann Whitfield Critser

Taylors - Ann Whitfield Critser, 80, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Oliver and Millie Louise Whitfield. She was a retired school teacher at Pendleton High School. She was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University. Mrs. Critser was a member of Freedom Ministries in Powdersville.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Bill Critser; two sons, Bob Critser and Mike Critser, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Katie and Jack Critser; and three sisters, Nell Poore of Greenwood, Sybil Hardee of Chester, and Joyce Davis of Townville.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, at Townville Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Gwen Hall. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Townville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now