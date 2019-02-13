|
Ann Whitfield Critser
Taylors - Ann Whitfield Critser, 80, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Oliver and Millie Louise Whitfield. She was a retired school teacher at Pendleton High School. She was a 1959 graduate of Clemson University. Mrs. Critser was a member of Freedom Ministries in Powdersville.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Bill Critser; two sons, Bob Critser and Mike Critser, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Katie and Jack Critser; and three sisters, Nell Poore of Greenwood, Sybil Hardee of Chester, and Joyce Davis of Townville.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, at Townville Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Gwen Hall. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Townville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 13, 2019