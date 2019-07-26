Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ann Williams Pollard Obituary
Ann Williams Pollard

Easley - Ann Williams Pollard, 65, of Easley, wife of the late James Tony Pollard, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Martha Grant Williams. Mrs. Pollard enjoyed Clemson Football and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was employed by Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough Law Firm in Greenville for twenty years, and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving is one son, Jason Pollard of Easley; one daughter, Courtney P. McDaniels (Dustin) of Jamestown, NC; one brother, Ronald Wilson Williams (Mirenda) of Easley; and two grandchildren, Noland and Hollister McDaniels.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at the funeral home Saturday, July 27, 2019 prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019
