Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Anna Clark Obituary
Anna Clark

Pelzer - Anna Dittmer Clark, 97, wife of the late Howard H. Clark, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

Born in Hendersonville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Truman Henry and Clara Bell Whitesides Dittmer. She retired from Mills Mill and Union Carbide (National Electric), was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and attended Columbia Baptist Church.

Survivors include, grandchildren, reared in the home, Lisa Clark of Pelzer and Travis Clark of Honea Path; grandchildren, Amanda Clark of Fountain Inn, Allen Clark of Williamston, and Brian Stancell of Greenville; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by son, Howard Wayne Clark; and daughter, Donna Ann Clark Stancell; two brothers; and one sister.

A special thanks to her loving friends, whom she regarded as family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Graceland Cemetery West, Greenville.

The family is at the home.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
