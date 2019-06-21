Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Simpsonville - Anna Josephine Figurelli Lattro, 93, of Simpsonville, widow of the late Eugene John Lattro, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Born in Youngstown, OH, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose Ruozzo Figurelli.

Anna was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Anna Marie Girard and husband Greg, of Simpsonville, and Marilyn Buckley and husband Robert, of Phoenix, AZ; two sons, Richard Lattro, of Columbus, OH, and Michael Lattro and wife Ann, of Cary, NC; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Mary Stabi, of Poland, OH, and Angie Davies, of Boardman, OH.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. Entombment will be in Graceland East Memorial Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Easter Seals South Carolina, 58 Parkway Commons Way, Greer, SC 29650.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 21, 2019
