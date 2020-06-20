Anna Faye Thomas Scruggs
Greenville - Anna Thomas Scruggs, 87, longtime resident of Rolling Green Village, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack G. Scruggs. Born in Paragould, AR, she was a daughter of the late William and Viola Thomas.
Anna was a member of Golden Strip Church of Christ and was an avid reader and gardener. She was known for her many interesting culinary creations and her compassion for those less fortunate. Anna will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and her determination to survive four bouts of Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma beginning in 2001. She is survived by two daughters: Pamela Cline (William) and Linda Walker (Doug); one granddaughter, Kathryn Scruggs (Michael); and one great granddaughter, Nora Kate Scruggs, all in the Greenville area.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 3:30 to 4:00 PM at the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, 864-244-0978. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, PO Box 339, Duncan, SC 29336 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (on-line at donate3.cancer.org).
On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Greenville - Anna Thomas Scruggs, 87, longtime resident of Rolling Green Village, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack G. Scruggs. Born in Paragould, AR, she was a daughter of the late William and Viola Thomas.
Anna was a member of Golden Strip Church of Christ and was an avid reader and gardener. She was known for her many interesting culinary creations and her compassion for those less fortunate. Anna will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and her determination to survive four bouts of Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma beginning in 2001. She is survived by two daughters: Pamela Cline (William) and Linda Walker (Doug); one granddaughter, Kathryn Scruggs (Michael); and one great granddaughter, Nora Kate Scruggs, all in the Greenville area.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 3:30 to 4:00 PM at the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, 864-244-0978. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, PO Box 339, Duncan, SC 29336 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (on-line at donate3.cancer.org).
On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.