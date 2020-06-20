Anna Faye Thomas Scruggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Faye Thomas Scruggs

Greenville - Anna Thomas Scruggs, 87, longtime resident of Rolling Green Village, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack G. Scruggs. Born in Paragould, AR, she was a daughter of the late William and Viola Thomas.

Anna was a member of Golden Strip Church of Christ and was an avid reader and gardener. She was known for her many interesting culinary creations and her compassion for those less fortunate. Anna will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and her determination to survive four bouts of Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma beginning in 2001. She is survived by two daughters: Pamela Cline (William) and Linda Walker (Doug); one granddaughter, Kathryn Scruggs (Michael); and one great granddaughter, Nora Kate Scruggs, all in the Greenville area.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 3:30 to 4:00 PM at the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609, 864-244-0978. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, PO Box 339, Duncan, SC 29336 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (on-line at donate3.cancer.org).

On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackeymortuary.com.

Published in The Greenville News on Sunday, June 21, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:30 - 04:00 PM
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
the Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved