Anna Louise Middleton Caffry
Greer - My Life's Journey began in Greenville, SC on January 5, 1944, and ended April 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. I, Anna Louise Middleton Caffry (76), was born to the late Almeda Callahan Middleton and the late Guy Wilson Middleton. Raised in Easley, SC, I couldn't wait to make my way in the world as I graduated from Easley High School in 1962 and entered Limestone College. Wanting to be in medicine, I entered Greenville General Hospital's School for Medical Secretaries the following year. This was an incredible year of classes, getting to work in every department. It was awesome to be a part of that great healing environment. I joined Greenville Surgical in 1964 and spent an incredible 21 years there with Dr. Earl Russell, Dr. Bob Thomason and the team.
In 1980, I married my English prince, the late John Bernard Caffry. We married in Scotland and celebrated with our families in England. Bernard offered me a wonderful life full of many adventures that we had together and with many great friends. We lived in his hometown in the North Yorkshire moorlands of England with the yorkies for four wonderful years, where we got to experience the traditional lifestyle of an English Village. While there I was introduced to the corporate world working for ICI Chemicals and Polymers until we returned to the states in 1989. Upon our return, I continued this corporate life working in the great Home Furnishings Division of Phillips Fibers, working closely with Lee DeMartino from 1990 to 2002. After Phillips Fibers, I joined the team at Smith Distribution in Spartanburg working closely with Isaac Rogers and Kim Fleming. I retired from Smith Drugs in 2016.
I enjoyed dancing, gardening and especially my birds. The major highlights of my life have been my family and friends! My sisters, Pat Middleton Schaible (Charles) of Macon, GA, and Bonnie Middleton Martin (Robert) of Easley, SC have been there all along the way. My Nieces and Nephew, Sally Schaible Cramer (Steve) of Birmingham, AL, Susie Schaible Fowler (Troy) of Slippery Rock, PA, Wil Martin (Natalia) of Easley, SC, Heather Martin James (Kyle) of Simpsonville, SC and their lovely families have been such a delight to me. In England there is my special Sister-In-Law, Maureen Caffry, along with two nephews, and their families. I love my English family. Special friends, Ann and Howard Moore, and Rosanna and Keith Criner, are a part of many wonderful memories. Scott Frey and his precious family have also been so special to me. Many wonderful doctors and nurses have taken such good care of me, especially my favorite family doctor, Dr. Lyn Hammond. Thank you to Barbara and Billy Greer, along with my other special neighbors, for the amazing friendships. A private celebration of life will be scheduled for the family and close friends at a time we are able to safely be together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Easley, SC.
Anna is of the Episcopal/Church of England affiliation.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020