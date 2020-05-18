|
Anna Lurey
Greenville - Anna Lurey, 90, of Greenville, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ida Switzer Lurey. Anna obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina, and her graduate degree from The University of Georgia. She retired from the Greenville County School District, where she was a school teacher for many years. She was a long time member of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Greenville, SC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her three brothers, Harold Lurey, Milton Lurey, and Ralph Lurey.
Anna is survived by her beloved niece Marsha Lurey Strong, and 6 other nieces and nephews.
Anna was laid to rest in Beth Israel Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Memorials may be made in Anna's memory to The Beth Israel Perpetual Fund, 425 Summit Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the family.
