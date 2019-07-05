Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Charlotte, SC
Anna Maude Evatt

Anna Maude Evatt Obituary
Anna Maude Evatt

Mauldin - Anna Maude Evatt, 89, widow of Arthur B. Evatt, of Mauldin, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Leila Raines Smith.

Anna was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church. She retired as a seamstress from Kroehler Manufacturing after 32 years of service. Anna loved Duke University basketball. She was a simple lady who loved her family and enjoyed gospel music.

Anna is survived by a son, Gary Evatt; four nieces, Lynne Murrell (Steve), Kay Morris (Brad), JoAnne Raycroft (Kenny), and Deene Dunn; a nephew, Jim Westmoreland (Lee); and two special caregivers, Minister Sandra Downs and Jerline Evans.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Sue Sloan, Lois Smith, and Sara Westmoreland.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte, NC.

Memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcfee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on July 5, 2019
