Mauldin - Anna Maude Evatt, 89, widow of Arthur B. Evatt, of Mauldin, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. and Leila Raines Smith.



Anna was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church. She retired as a seamstress from Kroehler Manufacturing after 32 years of service. Anna loved Duke University basketball. She was a simple lady who loved her family and enjoyed gospel music.



Anna is survived by a son, Gary Evatt; four nieces, Lynne Murrell (Steve), Kay Morris (Brad), JoAnne Raycroft (Kenny), and Deene Dunn; a nephew, Jim Westmoreland (Lee); and two special caregivers, Minister Sandra Downs and Jerline Evans.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Sue Sloan, Lois Smith, and Sara Westmoreland.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte, NC.



Memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcfee.com.