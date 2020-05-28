Anne Denisevich Anderson
Redding, CT - Anderson, Anne Denisevich, 89, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She had previously lived in Greenville, SC for 43 years. Anne is survived by two sons, Christopher B. Anderson (wife, Susan), and Timothy A. Anderson (wife, Nancy) and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Simon Denisevich, husband of 65 years, Albert S. Anderson and youngest son, Paul H. Anderson.
Published in The Greenville News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.