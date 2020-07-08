1/1
Anne Fincher Jones
Anne Fincher Jones

Greenville - Anne Fincher Jones, 89, of Greenville, wife and sweetheart of the late Maxie Jones for over sixty-nine years went home to be with her Lord And Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Paul B Fincher and Lottie Wilbanks Fincher.

Anne was a member of Unity Baptist Church where she helped with a tracts ministry at church. She loved the Lord with all her heart and served Him well. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in the past and also ministered alongside her husband, exchanging Bibles in various hotels for the Gideon's. She loved her family and friends and always had a kind word. She was also known as a prayer warrior. She prayed for many, through life's battles, while on her knees, and never lost her faith in the Lord, no matter the battle, including Alzheimer's. Her mind may have been robbed day by day; but she always remembered that her soul belonged to Him who saved her. And so, we who knew and loved her, can rejoice even now and say, "It is well, with my soul."

Mrs. Jones is survived by her children, Pamela Mullinax, and husband, Harold "HT", David Jones and wife, Teresa and Sylvia Mantooth, and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Trey and Trent Mullinax, Rhett Jones, Candace Stevens, Taylor Center, Chase, Jake, and Madison Mantooth. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park. All are welcome to come.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 12 Piney Rd, Greenville, SC 29611, or to Alzheimer's Association, 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
