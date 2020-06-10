Anne Hannah
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Hannah

Spartanburg - Anne Collins Hannah, 81, went to be with the Lord, June 7, 2020. Born on May 20, 1939, in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Royce and Virginia Wilson Collins and the wife of the late James "Jim" Leroy Hannah. She was a graduate of Bass High School in Atlanta, GA, a student at Mercer University in Macon, GA, and a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She truly loved her church, and she was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a naturally gifted artist and enjoyed travel and photography capturing memories with family and friends in the US and abroad. Her life was a living example of love, kindness, patience, and compassion. She is survived by her son, James "Jay" Landon Hannah and wife Janine of Taylors; a daughter, Holly Hannah Hodges and husband David of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Landon and Lindsay Hannah of Taylors, and Hannah and Parker Hodges of Spartanburg; brother, Bill and wife Jackie Collins of Alpharetta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.Due to the current circumstances, a private family memorial service will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine St., Spartanburg SC 29302. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.westvillefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved