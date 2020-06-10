Anne Hannah
Spartanburg - Anne Collins Hannah, 81, went to be with the Lord, June 7, 2020. Born on May 20, 1939, in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Royce and Virginia Wilson Collins and the wife of the late James "Jim" Leroy Hannah. She was a graduate of Bass High School in Atlanta, GA, a student at Mercer University in Macon, GA, and a member of Morningside Baptist Church. She truly loved her church, and she was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a naturally gifted artist and enjoyed travel and photography capturing memories with family and friends in the US and abroad. Her life was a living example of love, kindness, patience, and compassion. She is survived by her son, James "Jay" Landon Hannah and wife Janine of Taylors; a daughter, Holly Hannah Hodges and husband David of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Landon and Lindsay Hannah of Taylors, and Hannah and Parker Hodges of Spartanburg; brother, Bill and wife Jackie Collins of Alpharetta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.Due to the current circumstances, a private family memorial service will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine St., Spartanburg SC 29302. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.westvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.