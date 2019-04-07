|
Anne Hendrix Hendricks
Greenville - Anne Hendrix Hendricks, 83, widow of Leon A. "Lynn" Hendricks, Jr., of Greenville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late Theron Judson and Mary Maxwell Hendrix.
Anne was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church where she was involved in many committees and activities. She was a member of the Thursday Club, McCoin Book Club as well as numerous other organizations in Greenville. A graduate of Winthrop College, she was an English teacher at Wade Hampton High School until 1965.
Anne is survived by a daughter, Meg Holcombe (Dan); a son, Blake Hendricks (Tamar); four grandchildren, Judson Bray Holcombe, Blakely Holcombe, Malia Hendricks, and Mason Hendricks; and three sisters, Jane Hendrix Edwards, Mary Hendrix Von Kolnitz, and Gail Hendrix Smith.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601, or Upstate Forever, 507 Pettigru St., Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019