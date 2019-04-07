Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Hendrix Hendricks


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Hendrix Hendricks Obituary
Anne Hendrix Hendricks

Greenville - Anne Hendrix Hendricks, 83, widow of Leon A. "Lynn" Hendricks, Jr., of Greenville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Born in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late Theron Judson and Mary Maxwell Hendrix.

Anne was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church where she was involved in many committees and activities. She was a member of the Thursday Club, McCoin Book Club as well as numerous other organizations in Greenville. A graduate of Winthrop College, she was an English teacher at Wade Hampton High School until 1965.

Anne is survived by a daughter, Meg Holcombe (Dan); a son, Blake Hendricks (Tamar); four grandchildren, Judson Bray Holcombe, Blakely Holcombe, Malia Hendricks, and Mason Hendricks; and three sisters, Jane Hendrix Edwards, Mary Hendrix Von Kolnitz, and Gail Hendrix Smith.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601, or Upstate Forever, 507 Pettigru St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now